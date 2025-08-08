Colorado district no longer recognizing valedictorians, Cherry Creek Schools calls it inconsistent and outdated

Students in Cherry Creek Schools head back to class on Monday, but beginning with the graduating class of 2026, the district will no longer recognize valedictorians and students won't be given the title. The district says it's an outdated and inconsistent process, but some former and current students don't agree.

Valedictorian is a title given to the highest-performing student in the class. Often, the valedictorian also delivers a speech at graduation.

Jennifer Tejawijaya will be a senior this year at Cherokee Trail High School. She's part of the first graduation class impacted and recalls when she learned about the district's decision.

"I just remember being really confused, like sitting and thinking about how it kind of just shelters students from failure," said Jennifer.

She's also an aspiring valedictorian who won't get the chance to aim for the title.

"That's a goal that I've had for myself, even if I get the title or if I don't, but not like knowing that I don't get the recognition that other people have gotten for years before me is a little frustrating," said Tejawijaya.

In a statement from the district, they say they found inconsistencies among schools in the numbers of valedictorians and qualifications for valedictorians. Only five of the eight high schools consistently named valedictorians, and Cherry Creek High School didn't have one for the last 30 years or more.

Christopher Gimelshteyn and Chukwudi Nwobodo both just graduated several months ago with the valedictorian honor from Cherokee Trail. The two were among several valedictorians named at the high school last year, and part of the last class to do so.

"I always knew that I was on track for it because of how my grades looked and just knowing that there was something there to recognize that at the end of the journey was just a little extra point of motivation," said Nwobodo.

"Having that in my future, something that was a possibility, I think, motivated me to continue trying as hard as I could," said Gimelshteyn. "It was definitely an exciting realization that if I put the work in, this could be beneficial to earn."

The district's statement went on to say: "Combined with the fact that fewer college admissions offices consider class rank when evaluating potential candidates, it was determined that this outdated practice did not align with our Core Values of teaching all students, rather than ranking and sorting them. We remain dedicated to assessing students on what they know and supporting them as they pursue their Pathway of Purpose."

However, Gimelshteyn believes the honor is important when applying to hyper-competitive colleges.

"Having that title, I think, is really like a good indicator to colleges that you're, you know, willing to work hard," said Gimelshteyn. "It shows that you're a good candidate."

"I feel like it does matter, even if the title itself isn't something that they look at. Having the GPA required to get the award is something that is important to colleges. So, if there's not a reason for students to try and achieve that, then there may be less opportunities for them," said Nwobodo.

In 2022, a letter sent to parents from the district's high school principals read: "While we continue to find ways to decrease the angst so many students face on a day-to-day basis, this is one more way we can take away unnecessary pressure."

"I think we had a community of helping each other. I really don't think that there was at any point us trying to push each other down or get ahead of each other," Gimelshteyn. "It was a way that we can all lift each other up to help each other more."

The district has now removed class ranks. Schools instead will recognize other accomplishments and other honors like grade point average and advanced placement classes.

"How I view it is just robbing people of recognition for what they've done up to that point," said Nwobodo. "I also feel like having the valedictorian award, there is an extra factor for motivating them to continue to excel in the path that they've chosen."

"Being able to take away the title of valedictorian shows people that, oh, if you're not valedictorian, then you failed, and I think that's completely incorrect," said Tejawijaya. "As I've gone through high school, I've still strived for that GPA and that ranking of being number one out of however many students. But I realize, we won't get the same recognition as they did, even if we put in the same amount of work."

CBS Colorado also reached out to local universities and colleges regarding the impact of being a valedictorian when submitting college applications.

In a statement from Healther Daniels, CSU Executive Director of Admissions: "We consider a wide range of factors when reviewing applications. Our goal is to assess each student's potential for success at the University by looking at their academic record, coursework, extracurricular involvement, and more. While being named Valedictorian is a notable achievement, it is not a specific factor in our admissions decisions. CSU is deeply committed to removing barriers to higher education and simplifying what can sometimes feel like a complex application process. As part of our land-grant mission, we remain focused on expanding access to a world-class education for all students with the talent and desire to attend college. To further support this commitment, CSU offers free applications every day for students who currently live in Colorado or attend school in the state — waiving the application fee entirely."