Schools announce closures across Colorado as winter storm approaches

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Rain will increase, by evening it will be heavy snow in Denver
Rain will increase, by evening it will be heavy snow in Denver 03:50

Several schools across Colorado announced closures ahead of the winter storm descending on the Front Range. Those schools included Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Brighton School District 27-J and Adams 12 Five Star Schools, among dozens of others across the state. 

Snow totals for the Mile High City could be as high as 16 inches of snow and Foothills areas could see as much as 20 inches

winter-alerts.png

First published on March 13, 2024 / 3:08 PM MDT

