Scheels to open first store in Denver metro area after Littleton approves tax incentive; some question decision

Scheels is one step closer to coming to Littleton. On Tuesday night, leaders in the Colorado city approved a 30-year tax incentive to bring the major sporting goods retailer to the community.

While city leaders and many residents believe Scheels will bring a big economic boost, others believe the decision was rushed.

The proposed site is at the Mineral Place development, along West Mineral Avenue and just west of South Broadway. The development is a 63-acre site that will have 370 new apartment units, retail stores and businesses, and Costco as one of the anchor stores. Scheels is now the second planned anchor store alongside it.

Many know Scheels for the 60-foot Ferris wheel inside or the 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium.

"I think everybody's excited about Scheels," said Pat Dunahay, a Littleton resident and business owner.

Dunahay owns one of the closest retail businesses next to the Scheels site.

"The good thing for us, obviously, would be increased traffic, and hopefully that relates to some increased business. That's the positive," said Dunahay. "In terms of fairness to small business, Scheels is going to get a rebate of what they collect. My business is not going to get anything."

As part of the 30-year agreement, Scheels will be refunded 55% of the sales tax collected during that time, the developer will be refunded 5%, and the city will keep 40%.

"This is a big commitment, and it will be win-win-win," Councilmember Amanda Henderson.

Scheels is expected to generate roughly $135 million in annual revenue, plus 500 new jobs.

"The benefits that it will bring to the city of Littleton are both through sales tax revenue, which we need to be able to have the infrastructure and the parks and libraries and museums, and it will also bring a company that brings jobs," said Henderson. "It helps us have a thriving ecosystem of businesses, both big businesses. as well as small businesses like we have on our beloved Main Street."

Henderson added that it was a competitive bidding process. Many also feel the decision was rushed.

"Decisions like this are always complicated and always difficult, and a lot of the competition to get the site to come here is happening behind the scenes between developers, economic development people, and so it feels like it's fast to some people," said Henderson.

"I still have questions, and it's harder to process this with the speed with which we're moving on a deal that was announced on Thursday with a vote on Tuesday," said Councilmember Merrill Stillwell, who was the only "no" vote on Tuesday evening.

During his remarks on Tuesday evening, Stillwell said he wanted more transparency and time for public input.

"This decision is going to stick with councils far beyond our own. The benefit we're giving is large, and I am worried about the impact on our local current and future business as well.

"A lot of people felt it was very rushed and very fast. We understand the need for big business, and we support big business. But we hope the city of Littleton can recognize that small business really does matter," said Dunahay. He added despite that, "I feel that council does a good job of representing the community and I'm proud of the decisions that they've made, and I stand behind them."

The 300,000 square foot store will be the third in Colorado but the first in the Denver metro area. There are other locations in Colorado Springs and Johnstown. Scheels is expected to open in 2029, and Costco will open in early 2027.