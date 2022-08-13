Watch CBS News
Slight chance for a stray storm, otherwise hot and breezy at the Broncos game

By Chris Spears

Continued hot but turning cooler with better storm chances next week
It'll be another hot weekend around Colorado with highs well into the 80s and 90s for the lower elevations. We'll see a few low 100s on the eastern plains and of course if you plan to be in the mountains above 9,500 feet highs will be in the 60s and 70s.

The Broncos preseason game against the Cowboys will be a hot one today with a high somewhere around 95 degrees. By kickoff temps should be falling into the 80s and there could be a little bit of cloud cover and occasional gusty wind around due to some storms popping over the foothills. There is a very slight chance for a stray storm to pop up in the city.

It'll be hot again on Sunday but our thunderstorm chances will be going up just a bit as some monsoon moisture flows back into Colorado. We'll get a really good surge of moisture on Monday along with some cooler temps thanks to an approaching front.

We may have to go into a First Alert Weather mode on Monday with this next push of the monsoon. Depending on how it plays out we may we have a fairly widespread flash flood threat so stay tuned.

Chris Spears
Chris Spears

First published on August 13, 2022 / 8:48 AM

