SAME Café eases stress of restaurant costs for Coloradans with "pay as you can" model

Eating out can add up quickly, especially in today's economy. One Denver organization is easing that expense, meal by meal. SAME, or "So All May Eat" Café, offers locally sourced, made-from-scratch meals every weekday. It meets you right where you are in your budget.

All you have to do is bring a little bit of your resources to the table: Volunteering half an hour of your time, pay whatever money you can, or donate fruits and vegetables. In exchange, you get delicious, fresh meals, like soup, pizza, a choice of salad, and dessert.

"The typical restaurant may not be accessible for most people. So, SAME really represents the dignity in how restaurants can operate. And it's really special just for our neighbors to come here and have a space where they belong in community," said Executive Director Carrie Shores.

That community is displayed in the visitors the café sees frequently.

"We have folks that eat here every single day, more than 50% of our guests. some of them are over the age of 60, so they're retired. And maybe on a limited income."

Shores says, no matter who you are, they'll welcome you with open arms. Everybody is welcome.

"People come and maybe feel like they're in an episode of 'Cheers,'" she said with a smile.

In the same way that SAME gives to the community, you can help to support their services.

CBS Colorado's Mekialaya White interviews SAME Café Executive Director Carrie Shores.

"SAME Table is our annual fundraiser, on March 5th at Dry Clean Only, and it aims to be an event that is open to everybody," said Shores, referring to the SAME Table celebration.

It features participating restaurants and chefs including Sap Sua, The Greenwich, Konjo Ethiopian, The Easy Vegan, Four Directions, and Champagne Tiger, alongside the talented SAME Café team. It is also a "pay-what-you-can" model.