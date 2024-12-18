Watch CBS News
Salvation Army bells in Denver help spread joy this holiday season

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

CBS Colorado's Anchor Mekialaya White and Reporter Justin Adams donned Santa hats and red aprons on Wednesday morning to help ring the iconic Salvation Army bells in Denver. 

mekialya-white-justin-adams-salvation-army-denver.jpg
Mekialaya White and Justin Adams in December 2024. CBS

Stationed at the King Soopers at Colorado Boulevard and Yale Avenue, CBS Colorado joined the effort to help raise money and spread holiday joy to the community. The Salvation Army band also played an array of tunes that shoppers enjoyed as they went in and out of the grocery store. 

salvation-army-brass-band.jpg
The Salvation Army brass band plays at King Soopers in Denver in December 2024.  CBS

Anyone interested in making a donation can visit the Salvation Army Denver website

