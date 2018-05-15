CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor and Weekday Reporter Mekialaya White is a proud Coloradan, and couldn't ask for a better place to call home. She's as thrilled to share your stories as she is passionate about the gorgeous state she grew up in!

Mekialaya began reporting on-air at CBS4 in January of 2019, after working her way up the ranks doing a little of everything behind the scenes. In July 2021, she was promoted to weekend morning anchor. It has always been her dream to be here, and she is honored to help give people a voice every day.

She got her start in TV at the University of Northern Colorado, double-majoring in journalism and communications, minoring in English.

Mekialaya is grateful that her news career has allowed her to experience a variety of cultures. She has produced, reported, and anchored in Wichita, Kansas; Cincinnati, Ohio; and her hometown of Colorado Springs (go, Rampart Rams!). She's earned a variety of storytelling awards, including from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for feature and weather coverage.

Some of her most memorable shoots involve the wild tornadoes of Kansas, and the anticipation of election nights and inaugurations; she's extensively covered major breaking events like the Planned Parenthood and Boulder shootings and Colorado wildfires. The stories she holds dearest to her heart are those where she gets to share inspiration and empower others. She also works closely with Colorado nonprofit Raise the Future to highlight Wednesday's Child youths in stories each week.

During Black History Month in 2022, Mekialaya was selected by the publication Denver Urban Spectrum as one of the city's "African Americans Who Make a Difference."

Aside from reporting, she LOVES to adventure (Ouray and Telluride are her absolute favorite parts of our state), savor time with her husband, family and friends, and volunteer in her community. She's currently determined to become a sports pro, and she's ... getting there! She's also a foodie and doesn't hesitate to throw down in the kitchen. Any and all recipes welcomed! Pass 'em along anytime, along with your story ideas.

You can catch her anchoring Saturday and Sunday mornings, 7 -8 a.m., and reporting for 5 and 6 p.m. shows during the week.

Just The Facts

Position: Anchor and Reporter

Year hired: 2019

Alma Mater: University of Northern Colorado

Why I am journalist: To empower and serve others; it's a true honor.

Dream interview: Oprah!!!

Role model: My mama and dad; they're the most selfless, incredible people and I don't know what I would do without them. (Fun fact: They're also 20+ year Air Force veterans)

Dream job: My current one!

Job you would never attempt: Mathematician, too right-brained.

Favorite musician: So many, but my go-to's are R&B, hip hop, and alternative rock.

Hidden talent: I am a dance machine! I also speak conversational French.

Hometown: Colorado Springs

Hobbies: Experiencing new things. Hiking, photography, learning, reading, COOKING. My husband and I have actually been working on a cookbook during the pandemic!

Favorite food: My go-to, to cook and eat, is Mexican food. Sushi is a close second! The more interesting the roll, the better.

Number of siblings: One younger brother

Number of pets: One puppy. We have a chocolate Goldendoodle named Gia! She is a joy, and we are 100% THOSE dog parents. She has her own Instagram page!

Favorite sports team: Nuggets!

Favorite author: Gillian Flynn

Favorite vacation spot: Thus far, definitely Tulum, Mexico

What one word best describes CBS4: Teamwork

Least favorite household chore: Honestly, I know it's strange, but I love cleaning. Being tidy is huge for me.

Favorite noise: The people I love laughing together. It's the best!

Favorite word: Saunter

Least favorite words: I don't have one!

What keeps you in Colorado? Everyone I love -- my family and friends.

What's the biggest risk you've taken? Moving across the country solo for previous journalism jobs!

Who would play you in a movie? I've always wanted to make a movie cameo as a reporter. A girl can dream, right?

