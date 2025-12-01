Sales and scams to look out for this Cyber Monday

This Cyber Monday, sales are expected to surpass $14.2 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics. As you're searching for those holiday deals for your loved ones or maybe a little something for yourself, you might be wondering where to look and what to look out for.

There are major deals for you on electronics and clothes:

• Amazon is offering 40% off select toys, 50% off on clothing

• Target is offering $200 off some Apple products

• Retailers like Abercrombie and Fitch are giving you 50% off everything

Before you click buy, watch out for scammers who want to steal your personal information and your money. So far this year, Americans have reported more than $7 billion of fraud.

Here are five of the most common types of scams to watch for this holiday season, according to Visa:

• Fake retail websites: Websites that appear authentic but have been constructed for the sole purpose of scamming customers are proliferating, according to Visa. These sites can closely mimic popular companies, duping shoppers into handing over credit card information. Trust if your gut instinct says something is awry. Check the web address for typos, like numbers swapped out for letters, or vice versa.

• Package delivery scams: Scam artists are sending consumers texts claiming there is a "delivery problem" with an online order they probably didn't place. Criminals posing as package delivery services like UPS or FedEx tell consumers they must turn over their credit card information to receive a phony delivery. Criminals may sell and trade your personal information on the dark web or enroll you in recurring billing cycles you never signed up for. Some consumers might not catch these issues if they don't pay close attention to their credit card statements, according to Visa.

• Paying for seasonal work: Fake job offers also crop up during the holidays, when many Americans are trying to earn extra cash to cover gift-giving and travel. Scammers take advantage of that financial pressure.

• Travel-related fraud: Scammers are also creating fake travel sites and sending phishing emails targeting people with holiday travel plans. Make sure to make reservations through trusted travel sites, and if a deal appears to be too good to be true, it probably is.

• Charity scams: The year-end giving season also attracts scammers who exploit people's generosity by setting up phony charities. Fraudsters may build convincing websites or approach people in person with tap-to-donate schemes, Visa said. As with other scams, it's wise to confirm a charity's legitimacy before donating.

If you do get hit, call your bank or credit card company right away. Time is critical. Also, file a police report. That can sometimes help you recover your funds.