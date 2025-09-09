Safeway closing 10 stores in Colorado, including 4 in Denver metro area

Safeway is closing 10 stores in Colorado before the end of the year, including four stores in the Denver metro area. According to the grocery store company, the closures are a result of the Intermountain and Denver divisions being turned into the newly formed Mountain West Division, which will integrate store networks of the two former divisions.

Safeway Michael J. Minardi / Getty Images

In a statement, a spokesperson for Safeway said they made the difficult decision to close certain locations after evaluating the performance of its stores. All the stores listed, including 10 in Colorado, one in New Mexico and one in Nebraska, will close on or before Nov. 7.

201 E Jefferson, Englewood, Colorado 80113

500 E. 120th Ave, Northglenn, Colorado 80233

1653 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80222

12200 E. Mississippi, Aurora, Colorado 80012

3657 S. College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525

860 Cleveland Ave., Loveland, Colorado 80537

5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80918

1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs, Colorado 80916

315 West 2nd St., La Junta, Colorado 81050

906 E. Olive St., Lamar, Colorado 81052

230 Morehead Street, Chadron, Nebraska 69337

730 W. Main St., Farmington, New Mexico 87401

The mayor of Lamar posted a statement about the store closing on his Facebook page and posted a statement that reads in part, "I have been told that the decision was made due to lower sales, the increase of expenses from the labor strike that happened earlier this year, and the failure of the sale to Kroger's. My hope is there is a plan in place for this building, whether it is a Kroger's or some other food store for our community."

He also posted the WARN letter on the social media page.

Safeway spokesperson Heather Halpape released a statement to CBS News Colorado that reads in part, "Safeway has proudly served these communities for decades, and the decision to close these stores was not made lightly. With a focus on growth, these closures will enable us to continue investing in our store network and better align with evolving customer needs. Together, these changes position us to operate in new and innovative ways that foster customer loyalty and drive long-term success."

The store closings are expected to impact hundreds of employees in Colorado.