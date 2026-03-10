Safe2Tell reports increase 18% across Colorado last month

Reports to Safe2Tell were 18% higher for the month of February than in January, according to the Colorado Attorney General's Office. The increase comes as students and community members continued using the anonymous reporting system to raise concerns about safety and well-being.

The state's AG office said that last month, Safe2Tell received 3,008 reports across Colorado. That brings the total number of reports so far for the 2025-2026 school year to 19,792. Those reports prompted investigations into threats of violence and reports of possible abuse.

"Safe2Tell continues to provide students, families, and educators with a trusted way to speak up when something doesn't feel right," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement. "When people report concerns early, whether related to bullying, mental health, or safety threats, it allows schools, law enforcement, and community partners to respond quickly and connect students with the support they need."

According to the AG's office, school safety was the most frequently reported concern in February, accounting for a total of 18.8% of reports.

Other top categories included:

School safety: 18.8%

Bullying and harassment: 15.5%

Mental health concerns: 14.9%

Substance use: 9.5%

Duplicate reports: 15.9%

False reports: 1.6%



The AG's office said duplicate reports reflect a healthy reporting culture where multiple individuals report the same concern, which helps ensure it is addressed. They also said that false reports for February remained "historically low."

State officials said in one report, a student had expressed intent to sexually harm others and school staff was able to investigate, inform parents and implement disciplinary action. In another report, a student was believed to be experiencing abuse at home and had been kicked out of the house. The AG's office said a welfare check was conducted, school staff spoke with the student, the Colorado Department of Human Services was notified, and the student was connected with counseling support.

"Safe2Tell is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week — even during school breaks like spring break," said Safe2Tell Director Stacey Scardino in a statement. "Anyone can submit a report anonymously to ensure concerns about student safety or well-being reach people who can quickly step in and help."