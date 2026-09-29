Rural healthcare providers in Colorado get boost from federal government

Rural healthcare providers in Colorado are getting a boost from the federal government. The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing announced $170 million in grants to rural hospitals, clinics, and EMS providers.

CBS

The funding is coming from President Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, which created a $50 billion rural health transformation program to help rural healthcare providers across the country.

"There are 17 counties in Colorado that do not have a hospital, and nearly 50% of rural hospitals are operating in the red, but despite these challenges, rural health care facilities are really anchor institutions within their communities," said Michelle Mills, CEO of the Colorado Rural Health Center.

Lincoln Community Hospital CBS

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing said the state will distribute $1 billion in grants from the program by 2030.

