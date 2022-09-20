Nathan Yip Foundation will distribute a new round of grants for rural teachers

Teachers who work in 140+ rural school districts in Colorado can now apply to fund a dream they have for their students by completing a simple application. A new round of funding is being made available through the Nathan Yip Foundation, a nonprofit committed to supporting rural schools.

All teachers who work in any part of Colorado indicated on this list are eligible to apply for funding.

The grant can be used for just about anything that will positively impact a students' education, whether it be a classroom outing to expose students to something new, professional development for individual teachers, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or possibly an exciting new program for the school/classroom.

Jill Henwood, the new Executive Director of the Nathan Yip Foundation, is helping orchestrate the effort. Henwood told CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White in an interview how crucial it is right now.

"Why is this a passion of yours?" White asked.

"I grew up in rural Colorado. I taught in Olathe for 15 years," said Henwood. "My kids grew up in rural Colorado, so rural equity… is a huge passion of mine."

She says the funds they're distributing equate to about $45,000 in total.

"Traditionally, our schools have been underfunded. Our teacher salary is one of the lowest in the nation, and in rural areas, it's compounded because you don't have the financial resources. You have amazing teachers, you have amazing community, but you don't have the funding base."

"If you're a rural schoolteacher ... some of the teachers here in Denver are a 10-minute bus ride to the zoo, it's a totally different cost," Henwood explained. "It's as simple as that, having the finances to get those resources and giving kids the opportunity to experience things that they otherwise might not get to do."

If you're a teacher who'd like to apply, click here.