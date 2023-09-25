Runners hit the streets in Golden over the weekend for Robbie's Hope

Runners hit the pavement for a 5K at Tanglewood Park in Golden on Sunday for Robbie's Hope. The nonprofit was created after high school student Robbie Eckert died by suicide.

Since then the organization has worked to support young people and their mental health.

Robbie's Hope run in Golden. CBS

"It's OK to not be OK, a message that society doesn't often give to kids. Doesn't give to adults. Particularly school-aged middle schoolers and high schoolers. Believing in these kids and seeing what they are able to accomplish, conversations they're able to accomplish it's hard to not trust that it's working very, very well," said Robbie's Hope executive director Kari Eckert.

CBS News Colorado's Alan Gionet volunteered as the race announcer.

Robbie Eckert CBS

Learn more about Robbie's Hope and how you can get involved.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with social isolation, you can call the Crisis Line at 1-844-492-TALK. Students can also submit any peer concerns to Safe2Tell.