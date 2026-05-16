Runners get ready to take on Denver's Colfax Marathon

More than 20,000 runners are expected to hit the pavement at Denver's City Park for the annual Colfax Marathon weekend, from seasoned athletes chasing personal records to first-time participants simply hoping to cross the finish line.

For Rob Woodbury, running has become much more than a race-day hobby.

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"I started running on Jan. 1, 2021, and have been going ever since," Woodbury said.

Since then, he has run every single day, reaching a streak of nearly 2,000 consecutive days.

For the past four years, Woodbury has made daily trips to Denver's Sloan's Lake Park for at least a one-mile run, though he says he usually ends up going much farther.

"Ever since 2021, I've run about a 5K every day," he said. "I've run in 14 countries."

But for Woodbury, running is not about weight loss or competition. He says it's about discipline and mental health.

"I think everyone should do something every day they don't want to do, and that improves their mental health," he said.

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That mindset is what continues to bring him back to the Colfax Marathon year after year. This year, Woodbury plans to run the half-marathon, not focused on speed, but on soaking in the experience.

"Most of the runs I've done in the past are for time," he said. "This one, I'm just trying to enjoy it and be a part of it."