RTD offers zero fare days to encourage voter participation

RTD is offering two zero-fare days to encourage people to drop off their ballot or cast their vote in next month's election. The free days are National Vote Early Day on Oct. 28 and Election Day on Nov. 8.

"I am pleased that this year, RTD will have two fare-free days to provide voters with another accessible way to return their ballot. I thank RTD, Colorado's largest transit agency, for their partnership in making it even more accessible to vote in Colorado," said Secretary Jena Griswold in a statement.

"While data shows that mail ballot voting has significantly increased voter turnout in Colorado, providing systemwide zero-fare transit access on general election days further reduces barriers to polling places," said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson in a statement. "With this initiative, the playing field is being leveled so that registered voters can exercise their constitutional right."

To make sure that you are registered to vote, or any voting resources like where to cast your ballot in person or a ballot dropbox, visit GoVoteColorado.com. Find your route on RTD's trip planner.

Additional Information from the Secretary of State's Office: