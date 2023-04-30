RTD W line back in service in Golden after derailment

RTD will bring back service on the W Line on Sunday in Golden near the Jefferson County Government Center after a derailment in March closed down part of the line.

An RTD investigation revealed fatigue, excessive speed and a collision with a bump resulted in the derailment of the train.

The report also shows the operator quote "likely fell asleep" before the crash. Ever since then, this created a headache for some commuters.

It was a beautiful day in Golden where RTD riders were hoping to catch the light rail to downtown Denver, but instead were met with disappointment.

Baylie Sage, a Golden resident, arrived at the train station and was surprised.

"I mean we were planning on riding the train into the Nuggets game to skip out on those parking fees, but turns out it's not working," Sage said.

It's been an inconvenience for a month now for those like Chris Peluse, a student at the Colorado School of Mines, who relies on the train.

"We go to Mines and we don't want to pay for Ubers all the time, we are broke college kids so with the station being down, it just blows that we have to go through these inconveniences," Peluse said.

RTD has been offering free shuttle rides between the station and Red Rocks College.

Before full service on Sunday, RTD repaired an electrical pole, replaced a damaged pole and has adjusted the overhead electrical system.

CBS News Colorado asked RTD for an interview to discuss what's being done and public relations manager, Tina Jaquez, sent in a written statement saying:

"RTD has identified a number of measures and corrective actions that will be immediately implemented to prevent a similar incident in the future pursuant to Public Utilities Commission guidelines. The incident was fully investigated, and the agency has outlined a plan to implement and monitor the adoption of the identified corrective measures. RTD remains fully committed to operating and providing a safe transit system."

In its internal investigation, RTD plans on making fatigue awareness part of recertification for drivers by adding a fatigue risk management program.

RTD is also looking at the start time and duration of shifts for drivers.

The operator was employed at the station through April 17.