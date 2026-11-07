RTD drivers' union reassures riders, shares recent safety improvements following fatal shooting in Denver metro area

After Thursday night's fatal shooting on a bus at Wadsworth Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, some might wonder if public transit is safe, but the union that represents drivers says RTD has done a lot to increase safety on its trains and buses in the last few years.

"We've had shootings on buses before and things of that nature. Nothing of that magnitude," said Ronald Short, the recording secretary and executive board member of ATU Local 1001, the union that represents RTD operators.

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He says the bus driver who was operating the bus that became the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting is physically ok but will still need some time to recover mentally and emotionally.

"As you can imagine, he's very shook up about things," said Short.

CBS Colorado has previously reported on crime on RTD buses, trains and inside terminals, including criminal mischief and assaults.

In recent years, RTD has grown its police department and says it now has more than 600 contracted officers.

Short says despite Thursday night's horrific crime, RTD has done a lot to ensure the safety of their operators and passengers.

"Operators have shields now on the buses, security doors, drug use was cleaned up drastically. There's still trouble spots here and there, but everything's going in the right direction," said Short.

RTD transit police patrol Union Station in Denver. CBS

He said when problems arise, RTD has made sure help is close by for its operators.

"They can grab the radio and call dispatch. They also have a silent alarm button that they can press and notify dispatch of an issue without them having to physically or verbally reach for anything," said Short.

But he says even though things are much safer than they were, there is still room for improvement. He would like to see a bigger police presence in the district "so they can observe everything properly."

"I mean, they're kind of thin right now with the officers they have and as big as the district is," said Short.

As for Thursday, he says it's more of an anomaly than a regular occurrence and hopes it never happens again.

"Heartfelt condolences and prayers to the affected officers last night during the shooting," said Short.

Following the shooting, RTD released the following statement:

"RTD is deeply concerned by the shooting that occurred this evening aboard an RTD-contracted operated bus servicing Route 76 in Lakewood. Our thoughts are with those affected directly by this incident. The safety and well-being of our customers, employees and partners remain our highest priority. RTD personnel responded to the incident immediately and are fully cooperating with the Lakewood Police Department as it conducts its investigation. There are no impacts to RTD service currently."

On Thursday night, the transportation district again expressed sympathy for everyone affected and said, "RTD is deeply connected to the communities we serve, and events that occur within those communities can at times extend onto the transit system. While this incident is not reflective of the experience we strive to provide, our commitment to delivering a welcoming customer experience remains unwavering."