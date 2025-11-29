RTD train service affected after semi crashes, damages bridge support

Some light rail passengers in southern Denver are being forced to use buses while works crews make repairs to a bridge that was hit Thursday by a tractor-trailer hauling gasoline.

The truck descended an Interstate 25 offramp at the Yale Avenue exit. It ran the red light at the traffic signal and crossed the intersection going southbound at high speed. The cab was destroyed in the impact with a light rail bridge support and the driver killed.

First responders from Denver police and fire departments immediately shut down Yale and both directions of I-25 as they worked to contain fuel spilling from the tanker trailer. Fortunately, no explosion occurred. The interstate's closure was brief.

Denver Fire and Denver Water personnel have not yet provided any estimate on the amount of fuel which entered storm drains at the scene.

Firefighters spray down a damaged fuel tanker trailer Thursday afternoon near an Interstate 25 offramp at Yale Avenue. The semi sailed through the intersection and struck a bridge abutment supporting RTD light rail trains. The unidentified driver was killed. CBS

There are two light rail overpasses at the Yale Avenue intersection, one for northbound traffic and another for southbound. Light rail service over the northbound bridge was also immediately suspended, according to a spokesman with the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

After the semi was removed late Thursday night, RTD crews examined and began repairs to the retaining wall which the truck collided with. That works continues with no estimated time of repair.

The northbound system is still closed, disrupting service along the E and H lines between downtown Denver and the southeastern metro area.

The point of impact where a fuel tanker crashed into a bridge support for RTD light rail trains Thursday, shown Friday morning after the wreck was cleaned up and before RTD repair crews began their work. CBS

RTD buses continue to shuttle light rail passengers between the Southmoor light rail station south of Hampden and the I-25/Broadway station on the north side of the scene. Some E and H line service has improved since RTD began alternating northbound trains with those on those using the southbound tracks. This sharing of the same track makes train service less frequent in that area.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for Service Alerts or check RTD's website for bus and rail schedules.