RTD suspends fares this month to improve air quality

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council enacts ozone alert days when weather conditions and pollution levels are unfavorable. On ozone alert day every Coloradoan is asked to limit their emissions, by not mowing the lawn, avoiding outdoor burning, and reducing the number of car trips by using mass transit.

RTD is helping to make that a reality by suspending fares for the entire month of August. The "Zero Fare For Better Air" program is focused on improve air quality across the state. The program is the result of Senate Bill 22-180 in partnership with the Colorado Energy Office.

The pandemic significantly changed the landscape for mass transit along the front range. Ridership dropped off considerably when the shutdown happened, and it's been slow to come back as many workers continue to work from home or work hybrid schedules. RTD hopes the free fares will bring people back to the buses and light rail.

"Just to give people a different option of commuting. They're not all coming into the office the way they used to, and this is a way to try out commuting," said Tina Jaquez, with RTD public relations.

Riders are getting a pleasant surprise as they take transit starting today.

"I just saw it today, when we were getting our tickets, and I think we would make more trips downtown because it's free - no expense. I think it's needed, " said Samantha Zerr, a light rail rider.

RTD has also struggled with staffing shortages. A lack of drivers has impacted bus and light rail schedules. RTD is offering hiring bonuses to encourage more workers to join the team. But, until staffing is worked out, some riders say you have to be aware.

"Make sure you have a schedule with you, that way you know what times it shows up. The weekends get confusing because they don't have drivers right now. Especially if you're out partying and drinking that's the best way to get home, I believe," Eric told CBS4.

RTD does have an app that helps you plan your trip, you can download it for iPhones and Android phones.