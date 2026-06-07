RTD rail service changes in downtown Denver begin Sunday

The Regional Transportation District is making changes to its rail service in Denver starting Sunday as the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project begins.

The changes include new connections, as well as changes to bus and train frequencies and schedules. These are intended to support RTD customers during the multi-year Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project.

CBS

June's rail service changes include:

D, H and L lines are temporarily suspended

C Line temporarily reinstated to Denver Union Station

A new T Line will operate from Lincoln Station to I-25 Broadway Station: every 15 minutes weekdays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., every 30 minutes between 6 p.m. and midnight on Sundays through Thursdays, and until 2 a.m. on Saturdays

R Line service frequency increased to every 15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

R Line extended south to access Sky Ridge, Lone Tree and RidgeGate Parkway stations

G Line service frequency returned to 15 minutes on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays

B Line frequency restored to 30 minutes on weekdays between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Schedule changes implemented on E and W lines to improve on-time performance

A $9.2 million grant from the Clean Transit Enterprise helped the agency improve performance and connections for twelve bus routes. RTD says the funding will be used to increase service frequencies and hours and to augment connections.

The bus service changes include:

Routes experiencing changes: 0, 0L, 7, 10, 11, 15, 15L, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24, 28, 36, 37, 38, 42, 43, 44, 45, 51, 53, 73, 80, 92, 104L, 112, 120, 204, 225, 228, 324, 520, ART, DASH, DTFX (Denver Tech Center FlexRide), FlexRide, FREE, GS, JUMP, LD3, NB, PLFX (Platte Valley FlexRide), and SKIP

Twelve bus routes experiencing service improvements: 0L, 10, 16th Street FreeRide, 19, 21, 37, 43, 53, 80, 104L, ART, and 287

16th Street FreeRide operates every three minutes

Routes 0L and 43 midday service increases, operating every seven-and-a-half minutes

Route 104L arrives five minutes earlier on weekends for better connections to the N Line, and adds daily eastbound and westbound trip

Routes with schedule updates: 0, 0L, 7, 10, 11,15, 15L, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, 22, 28, 36, 37, 43, 44, 51, 92, 104L, 204, 225, 228A, 324, ART, DASH, FREE, GS, JUMP, LD3, NB1, NB2, and SKIP

RTD advised customers who use paratransit services to be aware that changes to regular bus and rail routes may also impact those services and assured them that it will communicate any such changes.

RTD

Throughout the project, crews will be pulling up and replacing the 30-year-old railing system. Work begins June 7 on the Downtown Loop and the Rail Corridor, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2027. Work on the Welton Corridor is scheduled to begin next year.