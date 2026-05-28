Denver replaces 30-year-old RTD railing system on Colfax stretch near Auraria Campus

The next phase of the Regional Transportation District's Downtown Rail Reconstruction project is set to begin in June.

Denver is replacing the 30-year-old RTD railing system on Colfax Avenue stretch near the Auraria Campus. CBS

This project is broken into three segments. This includes:

Segment 1: The Downtown Loop. Working on the mid blocks. This will be around Stout, then 19th, over to California. Project starts June 7 and ends in the first quarter of 2027.

Segment 2: The Rail Corridor. This is along West Colfax Avenue and 7th, over to 9th, and then Cherry Creek Bridge. Project starts June 7 and ends in the first quarter of 2027.

Segment 3: The Welton Corridor. Start in quarter one 2027 and finish in quarter four.

During this project, crews will dig into the ground, pull out the old rail and pavement, and reconstruct a new one. The current railing system is 30 years old and is officially aged out.

While the project is underway, there will be minimal closures to impact your commute.

RTD

"Access to businesses, access to the alleyways and access to the sidewalks will be maintained," said Jeet Desai, Director of Infrastructure Delivery for RTD. "Access to the parking garages might be impacted momentarily, but we will be coordinating and collaborating, so no one is surprised."

RTD said it has already allocated the $150 million for the project. Details about road closures and the project's completion are available online.