RTD maintenance will impact riders on E, H, R lines through October

RTD began maintenance work this week that will impact riders on the E, H, R lines through October. The work is expected to improve the rider experience between I-25 Broadway in Denver and Lincoln Station in Lone Tree.

Additional Information from RTD:

Beginning April 3:

E Line trains will operate southbound from Union Station every 15 minutes, with final destinations alternating between Southmoor Station & RidgeGate Parkway Station. Northbound trips will depart from Southmoor Station every 15 minutes and from RidgeGate Parkway Station every 30 minutes.

H Service adjustments anticipated in late spring.

R Line service suspended between Lincoln and Florida, with regular service between Peoria and Florida.

For additional route and schedule information, call RTD Customer Care at 303.299.6000. Agents are available 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays.