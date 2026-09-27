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RTD light rail train strikes, injures pedestrian overnight

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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An RTD light rail train struck and injured a person in the Denver metro area on Saturday night.

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CBS

It happened close to the Denver-Lakewood border near the Sheridan Station stop and the train was running on the W Line. The W Line was shut down during the investigation but by Sunday morning it was back open.

Authorities said the person who was hit is expected to survive.

Lakewood police is conducting an investigation to try to determine the cause of the crash.

The W Line runs from Union Station in Denver to the Jefferson County Government Center in Golden.

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