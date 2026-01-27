RTD considers charging for Park-n-Ride parking in Denver metro area as it faces $200M deficit

As the Regional Transportation District faces a projected $200 million budget shortfall in Colorado, the agency is exploring new ways to bring in revenue, including possibly charging for parking at Park-n-Ride lots.

RTD confirmed to CBS Colorado it is reviewing all potential revenue streams to determine what could be feasible in the future. That review includes parking fees at Park-n-Ride locations, which are currently free for most customers.

RTD operates more than 80 Park-n-Ride lots across the Denver metro area, providing commuters a place to leave their vehicles and transfer to bus or rail service.

Some riders say the lots are a key part of their commute, particularly for those traveling to Denver International Airport.

"I haven't had a problem parking my car here, but I did have a friend whose car was broken into," said Denver resident Jazoni Johnson.

Another Denver resident, Jenna Britton, says her vehicle was stolen from a Park-n-Ride lot on Thanksgiving two years ago.

"It was not a good experience," Britton said.

Currently, RTD charges out-of-district users and those who park for more than 24 hours. The agency is now considering expanding parking fees to all users.

Some commuters say added costs could make getting to work more difficult.

RTD says the proposal is part of efforts to address a more than $200 million deficit. The agency notes roughly 70% of its budget comes from sales and use taxes, with additional funding from federal grants and rider fares.

RTD CEO Debra Johnson says the agency is waiting on updated forecasts before making decisions.

"We'll see in the next couple of months what that might look like," Johnson said. "We rely on those sales and use tax forecasts, so we'll see what the next forecast says."

In a statement to CBS Colorado, RTD said it is "fully exploring all revenue streams to determine what should or could be feasible in the future, including parking."

However, riders say any new fees should come with improved security at Park-n-Ride lots.

"It would have to be a lot more security for it to be worth it," Britton said.

Johnson echoed that concern, saying security appears limited.

"You do see one car going around, but other than that, you don't really see anyone watching the cars," she said.

RTD was set to discuss fare revenue and potential ideas, like parking fees, at a board meeting Tuesday evening.