RTD bus slides off Highway 36 in Denver metro area

An RTD bus slid off the highway as it was traveling to the RTD Park and Ride near US 36 and Sheridan Boulevard on Wednesday morning. Westminster police investigated the bus crash.

An RTD bus slid off Highway 36 early Wednesday morning. Westminster Fire

Six passengers were onboard the bus when it slid off the road. They were transferred to another bus and no injuries were reported.

The highway was partially closed with only one lane open during the crash investigation and cleanup.

An RTD bus slid off US 36 early Wednesday morning. Westminster Police

Although the investigation into what caused the crash continued, Westminster police posted on the social media platform X "Please use caution on the morning commute- roads are icy!"