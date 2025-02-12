Watch CBS News
Local News

RTD bus slides off Highway 36 in Denver metro area

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

RTD bus partially slides off Highway 36 during snowfall
RTD bus partially slides off Highway 36 during snowfall 00:14

An RTD bus slid off the highway as it was traveling to the RTD Park and Ride near US 36 and Sheridan Boulevard on Wednesday morning. Westminster police investigated the bus crash. 

bus-crash-us-36-7-westy-fire.jpg
An RTD bus slid off Highway 36 early Wednesday morning.  Westminster Fire

Six passengers were onboard the bus when it slid off the road. They were transferred to another bus and no injuries were reported. 

The highway was partially closed with only one lane open during the crash investigation and cleanup. 

bus-crash-us-36-4-westy-pd.jpg
An RTD bus slid off US 36 early Wednesday morning.  Westminster Police

Although the investigation into what caused the crash continued, Westminster police posted on the social media platform X "Please use caution on the morning commute- roads are icy!"

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.