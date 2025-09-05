RTD says it provides affordable transit options to Denver Broncos home games

Broncos fans urged to take RTD transit options to Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday's game

Broncos fans urged to take RTD transit options to Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday's game

The parking lots are expected to be packed as the Denver Broncos regular NFL season kicks off on Sunday. The Regional Transportation District is providing bus and rail routes to Empower Field at Mile High.

"We think that we have the best way to connect you to the stadium," said Stuart Summers, Chief Communication and Engagement Officer for RTD. "Whether it be one of our light rail lines that serve right here to Empower Field at Mile High or any of the bus routes that also serve the vicinity."

With the rail service, before and after the game, RTD will offer regularly scheduled service on the E and W lines, which serve Empower Field at Mile High Station, as well as A, B, G, and N lines, which provide service to Denver Union Station. These are lines that operate from the Denver International Airport, Westminster, Wheat Ridge, Thornton and Commerce City. There is also an available route from Boulder.

The D line is temporarily serving Empower Field at Mile High Station and Denver Union Station during the current phase of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project. H Line customers will need to transfer to/from the E line at Southmoor Station.

With the bus service, they will operate in the vicinity of Empower Field at Mile High. These include Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) and Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard). Additionally, Routes 1, 15L, 16 and 31 all serve the Decatur•Federal Station.

RTD says the services are very affordable for families. It is only $2.75 for a three-hour pass. With their Zero Fare for Youth program, anyone under the age of 19 can ride for free.

Customers looking for an easy transfer to the D, E or W lines at Denver Union Station can use the Flatiron Flyer and local Routes 0, 9, 10, 15, 20 and 32.

Planning your trip is quite simple. Download the RTD Next Ride app, go to Trip Planner and just type in Broncos.

The Broncos game will begin at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Once the game is over, there will be signs labeled Jeffco, Union Station, Mineral, and more. These will show everyone which line to join to get yourself home safety.

RTD's Park-n-Rides provide easy and convenient access to reach the game by public transit. A full list of Park-n-Rides across the metro area is available online.