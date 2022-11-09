RSV cases continue to rise: 'Unlike anything we've seen before'

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the recent increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. The case surge is impacting mainly pediatric patients, sending hundreds to the emergency room.

In the Denver metro area alone, the CDPHE said there have been 554 patients hospitalized. Of those, 525 are children.

"To put it mildly, we're seeing a very intense early RSV and flu seasons," said Dr. Kevin Carney of Children's Hospital Colorado. "It's truly unlike nothing we've ever seen before at Children's."

As more kids are diagnosed with severe cases of RSV, they're quickly filling up hospital beds. Right now, there are only three available in the state.

"Our inpatient floors and ICUs have been functioning at or above their maximum capacity for several weeks, and our emergency departments are seeing a record number of patients," Carney said.

There is currently no vaccine for RSV, but some Colorado physicians are helping to change that. Some are working on trials with Pfizer's new vaccine given to pregnant women.

"What we dd was immunized mothers before the RSV season so that when the babies were born, they were protected with antibodies from the mother," Dr. Eric Simoes, infectious disease expert at Children's Hospital Colorado, told CBS News Colorado.

Still, there's currently little help for Colorado kids. And, as they fill hospitals, it's impacting other young patients waiting for medical care.

"We have had to postpone some non-urgent surgeries and procedures for children," Carney said.

Carney did share some tips to help limit the spread of viruses, especially as the holiday gathering season nears:

Wash hands frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes

Wear a face mask when symptomatic

Stay home when sick

