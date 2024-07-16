Sen. Ron Johnson says he read wrong version of speech at Republican National Convention

Sen. Ron Johnson talks Trump, RNC Sen. Ron Johnson discusses Trump assassination attempt as RNC kicks off 04:16

Washington — Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said he delivered an earlier version of his speech on the opening night of the Republican National Convention, which was written before the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

During his remarks, Johnson condemned Democrats' policies as a "clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people." He accused Democrats of pushing a "fringe agenda," forgetting American families and abandoning the middle class.

"But with President Trump and the Republicans, those forgotten Americans are forgotten no more," the GOP senator said.

Johnson told CBS News that the first draft of the speech was loaded into the teleprompter at the convention instead of a version that was revised following Saturday's attack at Trump's rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania.

The senator's speech stood out among others delivered by his fellow Republicans on the first night of the convention, which echoed Trump's call for unity following the shooting.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win," the former president wrote on social media Sunday.

He told the Washington Examiner in an interview that he rewrote his speech accepting the GOP presidential nomination, set to be delivered Thursday, after the assassination attempt to focus on bringing the country together.

One attendee was killed in the attack, and the former president and two spectators were injured. The FBI identified the gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Federal authorities continue to investigate the gunman's motive.

Trump appeared alongside Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, his newly announced running mate, at the convention Monday night, marking his first public appearance since the shooting. The former president had a bandage over his ear, which was grazed by a bullet. Earlier Monday, Trump officially received the Republican Party's nomination for president, and Vance secured the vice presidential nomination.