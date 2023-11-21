Rolling Stones to perform at Empower Field next summer

The Rolling Stones are returning to the U.S. after two years for a 16-city tour this upcoming summer and will play at Empower Field in Denver as part of that tour.

The iconic British rock band toured Europe last year, but the last time they played in Denver was on its "No Filter" tour in 2019 when Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats opened for them.

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones performing at Mile High Stadium August 10, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

That tour is the 10th highest-grossing tour in history. The Stones also hold the record for the ninth highest-grossing tour of all time with its 2005-2007 "Bigger Bang" tour.

The band's last tour was interrupted and extended by the COVID-19 pandemic and spanned 2017 through 2021. Their longtime drummer Charlie Watts also died in the middle of the tour and Steve Jordan, who's played with Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and The Blues Brothers, stepped in.

It wasn't immediately clear who will open the 2024 show in Denver.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. and the show is June 20, 2024 at 7 p.m.

