Denver bell choir could be silenced, church where they rehearse faces an uncertain future

As church attendance falls, one Colorado organization hopes to preserve a place for all

For 30 years, the Rocky Mountain Ringers have turned handbells into heartbeats in Denver.

"We get together once a week and we make music with handbells," said Jeffrey Harms, the artistic director.

The group creates music, community and memories. For 20 of those years, they've done it inside the St. Paul Lutheran Church, located on the corner of 16th Avenue and Grant Street.

But this community bell choir could be silenced because their beloved rehearsal space is facing an uncertain future.

"What we're worried about is, number one, losing our home and performance space, but secondarily we're really worried about Denver losing another concert space," said Jeffrey Harms, the Artistic Director for the Rocky Mountain Ringers.

The church they rent for rehearsals and concerts is in financial trouble, threatening to close the doors to a place they've called home for two decades.

"Places of worship have been closing down for a bunch of different reasons. But a lot of them just aren't getting used anymore, and we're losing the performance spaces that we can afford."

St. Paul Lutheran Church is currently dealing with declining membership and mounting maintenance costs. Nearly $2 million in repairs are needed. In August 2022, Building Consultants and Engineers Inc. delivered a limited evaluation report. The estimated repair cost over the next five years amounts to $1.8 million.

In a letter to Kelly Clark, the services director at the Colorado Preservation Inc., church president David Carlson asked the organization for help, writing: "We dare to envision a complete restoration of this historic building."

CBS Colorado reached out to Clark and are waiting for a response on how they plan to help the church.

Organizations like the Rocky Mountain Ringers rent the space for $250 a month and about $600 per concert. Large venues aren't an option for them. This space has become sacred to their group, and the fear is losing it.

"Whether it's the musical arts or the visual arts, the arts are part of the culture and the community. It's what brings people together. It's how we get along. It's how we make music -- and we all love it."

The Ringers aren't giving up. They're hoping the community that's heard their music will help preserve the space.

"If we make enough money at our concerts, we can pass it along. We don't feel bad about giving more money for the building because we need this place."

The Ringers say they may have about a year before they're forced to move, unless a solution is found. They're exploring partnerships and searching for other affordable venues. But for now, their message to the community is clear: Don't let the bells go silent and don't let this historic space become inaccessible for the community.

The Rocky Mountain Ringers have a concert this weekend, May 10, at 3 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church located on 1600 Grant Street. The Spring Handbell Concert will offer a chance to hear them live and show your support.