Rocky Mountain quilt guild gifts comfort to youth living in foster care

Raise the Future relies on the support of businesses and community organizations as it serves youth living in foster care. Volunteer help and donations come in many different forms. Recently, the Rocky Mountain Wa Shonaji Quilt Guild made a commitment to donate dozens of its beautiful blankets to the teens with which Raise the Future works.

"They had 127 or so that immediately need families. Can you imagine that?" Guild President, Joette Bailey-Keown recounted from the research she did. "And then, the scariest thing was 17-percent of them will age out of the foster care system... and after that what do they do?"

CBS

Bailey-Keown brought the idea to the Guild, which has been working together to make quilts for more than 30 years. The group meets at least once every month, and offers lessons for beginners and workshops on other quilting techniques.

"I like the idea of creating something that's useful," Bailey-Keown explained. "People love quilts... people love quilts and I enjoy making them."

Rocky Mountain Wa Shonaji Quilt Guild takes its name from the Swahili phrase, Wa Shonaji, which means "people who sew." The ladies in the guild put time and intention into every stitch, and they were thrilled to support young people in the foster care system.

"The idea being that if nothing else, they will own thee quilts, and their names will be on it, and if nothing else, they'll have this bit of property that can be their own," Bailey-Keown said.

For Raise the Future, this is the kind of donation that makes a huge impact on its youth.

"We are talking about our community wrapping around our children, and this blanket literally means the community wrapped around them and that somebody, when they're going to sleep, cared enough about them to have a blanket for them to sleep in," said Mariana Pino, Vice President of Programs at Raise the Future.

You can find out how you can support the work of Raise the Future by giving them a call at (303) 755-4756 or (800) 451-5246 or go to the Raise the Future website.