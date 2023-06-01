Rocky Mountain National Park goes cashless for fees, passes

Rocky Mountain National Park is no longer taking cash for fees and passes to the park. The park will only accept mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees.

CBS

Visitors who are only able to pay with cash can purchase a prepaid pass from the Rocky Mountain Conservancy Nature Store at Beaver Meadows, Fall River, or Kawuneeche Visitor Centers.

RMNP said the move to a cashless system will reduce transaction times, save money and improve accountability.

For more information on Rocky Mountain National Park, please call the park's Information Office at (970) 586-1206 or visit our website at www.nps.gov/romo.