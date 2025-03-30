Rockslide in Boulder Canyon damages Colorado Highway 119

A rockslide Saturday night damaged Colorado Highway 119, causing CDOT to close the highway while cleanup and repair operations are underway.

CDOT said the rockslide occurred just after 11 p.m., dropping large boulders on the roadway and covering both lanes of travel. Crews are working to remove the rocks and debris and repair the damaged asphalt.

Officials said a geo-technical crew assessed the mountain side and ridgeline above the highway Sunday morning and verified the stability of the canyon wall. Specialized teams were also called in to help remove the large rock.

According to CDOT, the highway is expected to reopen early Sunday evening. In the meantime, travelers can bypass the closure using CO 7 west from Lyons to CO 72 or CO 93 south from Boulder to CO 72 West.