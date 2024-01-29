Watch CBS News
Rockfall closes Wolf Creek Pass, lengthy delay expected

By Jennifer McRae

CBS Colorado

A rockfall forced the closure of Wolf Creek Pass on Monday morning. The closure was put in place at 9 a.m. near mile marker 162.

The Colorado Department of Transportation responded to the rockslide that was blocking all lanes of travel on Highway 160 between Pagosa Springs and Wolf Creek Pass summit. 

Colorado Department of Transportation responded to a rock slide blocking all lanes of travel on US Highway 160, between Pagosa Springs and the Wolf Creek Pass summit.  CDOT

Drivers are urged to plan for lengthy delays while crews work to clear the debris. 

Eastbound travelers will encounter the closure near Treasure Falls at mile marker 157 and westbound travelers will encounter the closure at the Wolf Creek summit, mile marker 167.

It is unclear when the highway will reopen. 

Drivers are urged to check cotrip.org for the latest road closures and conditions. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 11:16 AM MST

