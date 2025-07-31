Watch CBS News
After I-70 travelers get out of cars to help clear Colorado rock slide, sheriff sends out warning

Jesse Sarles
Rock slide on I-70 in Colorado causes closure
A rock slide on Thursday morning in Colorado's high country led to a short closure on I-70. Smaller and mid-sized rocks fell on both westbound and eastbound lanes in a stretch of the interstate between Eagle and Gypsum.

Eagle County

While the rocks were cleared quickly and the interstate reopened soon afterwards, something that happened right after the rocks fell prompted the Eagle County Sheriff's Office to send out a warning.

Eagle County

A group of people who had gotten stuck in their cars behind the rock slide got out and started removing rocks from the lanes of the interstate.

"For everyone's safety, please leave roadway emergencies to the professionals," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on social media. They also made sure to thankthe "good Samaritans who assisted."

