Watch CBS News
Your Reporter

Colorado drivers can expect delays on I-70 in mountains because of rock blasting 2 to 3 times a week

By
Spencer Wilson
Spencer Wilson
Reporter
Your Reporter Spencer Wilson specializes in coverage of news in Colorado's mountains. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
Read Full Bio
Spencer Wilson

/ CBS Colorado

Find out how to avoid the closures east of Idaho Springs on I-70 this summer
Find out how to avoid the closures east of Idaho Springs on I-70 this summer 02:36

Drivers on Interstate 70 can expect 20 minute delays because of rock blasting this summer. I-70 on Floyd Hill is undergoing a major overhaul, and exploding part of a mountain is the only way to get it done.

"We're about 80 blasts into the project, and we're going to continue blasting two to three times a week, over the next year and a half," said Kurt Kionka, Colorado Department of Transportation's Floyd Hill Project Director. 

construction-area.png
Rock blasting construction area   CBS

"Rock is hard to excavate," Kionka said.

Crews are still working to carve out parts of an area east of the Veterans Memorial Tunnels as part of the Floyd Hill project.

"Our blasts are typically between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and then 9 a.m. and noon on Friday. And we do not touch the weekends," Kionka said.

explosion2.jpg
Rock falls down a cliffside as part of blasting off I-70 in the Floyd Hill area. CBS

The blasts will help make wider turns, less steep grades and fewer bottlenecks for drivers.

The Floyd Hill reconstruction project is expected to be completed around 2028.

Spencer Wilson

Your Reporter Spencer Wilson specializes in coverage of news in Colorado's mountains. Share you story ideas with him by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.