Robert Redford's daughter talks about legacy of Sundance Film Festival as it moves to Colorado

Filmmaker Amy Redford, Robert Redford's daughter, says that the legacy of the Sundance Film Festival will thrive as it moves to Colorado. Starting next year, the festival will celebrate its inaugural run in Boulder from Jan. 21-31.

Redford was in Colorado for Mostly True Stories From the Sundance Film Festival on Sept. 8. It has been described as "a one-night-only live event exploring the history, values, and founding ethos of the Festival through the personal experiences of artists who have shaped, and been shaped, by it."

The event at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts was also attended by Rian Johnson, Jeff Orlowski-Yang, Dee Rees, Christine Vachon, and Eugene Hernandez.

CBS Colorado's Michelle Griego talks with Amy Redford about the Sundance Film Festival. CBS

Redford appeared on CBS Colorado to talk about the event, the festival's move from Utah, as well as other aspects of the organization's impact on the community. She said her father's vision will continue in its commitment to put the spotlight on great stories and the people who make that happen.

"I think that the storytellers that get up on stage are discoveries, and it's a way for us to show everybody what the real ethos of the Sundance Institute is all about, and it was his happy place to make sure that he was helping to launch the careers of the unknowns," said Redford.

Redford said she believes the Sundance Film Festival stays true to its origins, despite its success over the decades. She also believes that Colorado is a great next step in that evolution.

"The festival got very successful, and yet at the core, the values remain the same, and it's never the same every year. So when you come, you're a part of discovery, you're part of something new, and it's also one of the few algorithm-free spaces. You can come and be surprised and meet people in a new environment. So we're really excited to be here. The community has been so generous," said Redford.

Redford said she has fond memories of Colorado and that part of her life will be sure to influence the festival's new home, "We've all done our time here in Colorado, which is really exciting, and the community has always been amazing. And I think just the natural landscape feels very familiar. It's important to have a little bit of natural law framing your state of mind. So, yeah, it all feels right."

Sundance Film Festival

She said that moving to Boulder is a chance to incorporate the community into the festival and vice versa.

"It takes a village, and this village has really shown up and helped us do what we need to do. They renovated the theater over at the University of Colorado, the Macky Theater, which is going to be amazing. It's nice to feel like we've left something better than we found it, you know. So... we're going to learn from the community, and hopefully the community will learn a little bit from us. And I'm truly excited. I think it's going to be wonderful," said Redford.

The Sundance Film Festival has already started outreach. The organization will give University of Colorado Boulder students discounted festival tickets, free on-campus screenings, and student-only conversations with filmmakers and participants as part of its move from Utah to Boulder.

Sundance said at least 100 CU Boulder students will have volunteer opportunities to volunteer during the festival, while dozens of others will serve on a student advisory board to help shape the campus festival experience. There will also be internship and student journalist opportunities.

"It's not just to come and plug and play, but to be a part of the community, learn about the community, and support the local film industry that's here, which is vibrant and amazing," said Redford.

The 2027 Sundance Film Festival will take place Jan. 21–31, in Boulder. World premieres are scheduled Jan. 21, to Jan. 26.

The festival was founded in 1981 by actor Robert Redford and has been held in Park City, Utah.