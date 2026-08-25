How to sign up to volunteer for the 2027 Sundance Film Festival in Colorado

The Sundance Film Festival is getting ready for a major change and it will take thousands of volunteers to help make it happen. After more than 40 years in Utah, Sundance is moving to Colorado for the 2027 festival. Tens of thousands of people are expected to visit during the 11-day event in January, and organizers are preparing to build a volunteer force of about 2,000 people.

People walk along Main Street during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 26, 2026 in Park City, Utah. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

That's roughly 700 more volunteers than the festival had in Park City in 2026, when about 1,350 people volunteered. Volunteer applications open Monday, and anyone age 18 or older can apply.

For Denver local Colleen O'Brien, volunteering with Sundance has become an annual tradition. She's traveled from Colorado to Park City every year since 2015. Now, the festival will be in her backyard.

"As much as I enjoyed everyone in Park City ... Boulder, Denver, you know, it's a very special community, and so I'm really excited," she said, "I liken this to being a summer camp counselor. You know, you meet up for this short burst of craziness."

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This year, O'Brien plans to be one of the roughly 2,000 volunteers Sundance is looking for in Colorado.

Sundance Institute Senior Manager of Talent Brian Marquez helps lead the festival's volunteer program. He says the festival needs more people as its footprint grows in Colorado.

"We definitely are needing some more support, just as the scope of the festival has grown," he said.

Volunteers can sign up for as little as 24 hours or work throughout the entire 11-day festival. Sundance also plans to offer options tailored to students, allowing them to volunteer around their class schedules.

"We have some volunteers that literally see 35, 40 films during the festival. I don't know how they do it. They must not sleep, but it's definitely a great way to get involved and see some films," Marquez said.

Local volunteers could also have an advantage when it comes to scheduling.

Marquez explained, "Having a lodging plan in place is definitely important when you complete your application. So you're able to tell us, 'Hey, I'm a local. I'm here. I can help out whenever.'" But you don't have to live in Colorado to volunteer. At the most recent festival, Sundance says volunteers represented more than 20 countries, and the festival expects its Colorado volunteer program to continue bringing together people from around the world.

For O'Brien, that's one of the biggest draws.

CBS Colorado's Sarah Horbacewicz, left, interviews Colleen O'Brien, right. CBS

"You think you come back because you just want to see movies, and you know that's a huge part of it. But it's the volunteers that really kept me coming back," she said.

There are also information sessions for people interested in volunteering. Sundance is offering virtual sessions through September to help potential volunteers learn more about the program.

And O'Brien has one simple tip for anyone volunteering for the first time: wear comfortable shoes for any film lines or just walking around.

Sundance volunteer applications open Monday, Aug. 31 for the 2027 festival in Colorado. Information sessions are scheduled for Sept. 2, 9 and 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. MT. The festival runs from Jan. 21-31 in Boulder.