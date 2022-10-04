Richard Lee Arellano arrested, accused of shooting at Lakewood police

A shoplifting suspect has been arrested, accused of firing a gun at Lakewood police officers. The shooting happened last Friday, Sept. 30, about 9:30 p.m. when police were called to the Walmart located at 7455 W. Colfax Ave. on reports of a shoplifting.

Employees told police that a male and female were seen leaving the store with hundreds of dollars of stolen merchandise. When they left the store, employees said the male suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at them before running away.

Richard Lee Arellano Lakewood Police

Officers began searching the area and found the suspect. When they tried to contact him, he ran and officers gave chase.

During the chase, the suspect turned and fired several rounds at a Lakewood detective and officer before disappearing into a neighborhood. A perimeter was set up and West Metro SWAT responded and conducted a yard-to-yard search.

They quickly located the suspect. No officers returned fire during the chase.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Lee Arellano, 29, of Denver. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated robbery and felony menacing.

The female with Arellano has been identified as Gwendolyn Gallegos, 57. She was cited for theft.