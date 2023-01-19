Reward increased to $25,000 for vandalism, arson information at Longmont center

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a vandalism and arson suspect in last summer's attack at the Life Choices center in Longmont has increased to $25,000. The FBI is offering the reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in this crime.

This is an increase from the $17,500 reward the FBI was offering last year.

Longmont Public Safety responded just after 3 a.m. June 25, 2022 to the fire at 20 Mountain View Avenue.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the June 25 arson at Life Choices clinic. Contact Northern Colorado CrimeStoppers or @LongmontPS https://t.co/6ob4oPBldC — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) July 26, 2022

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the building had sustained fire and heavy smoke damage. The front of the property had been vandalized with black paint.

One of the messages read, "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you."

Investigators are asking that those people living between Collyer and Lashley, west and east, and 15th Avenue to 11th Avenue, north and south, to check their surveillance video for any activity between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on June 25. Those residents can upload the video to Longmont Police Services at https://LongmontPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/225219

Longmont Public Safety

According to its website, "Life Choices is a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices."

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers, in conjunction with Longmont Police Services, is offering an additional reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the suspect(s) arrest and filing of criminal charges in the Life Choices arson for a new total of up to $20,000.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Please reference Longmont Police Department case number #2022-5219 when calling.