$10,000 reward offered for vandalism, arson suspect information at Longmont center

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a vandalism and arson suspect in last month's attack at the Life Choices center in Longmont. Longmont Public Safety responded just after 3 a.m. June 25 to the fire at 20 Mountain View Avenue.

When police and firefighters arrived, they found the building had sustained fire and heavy smoke damage. The front of the property had been vandalized with black paint.

One of the messages read, "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you."

Investigators are asking that those people living between Collyer and Lashley, west and east, and 15th Avenue to 11th Avenue, north and south, to check their surveillance video for any activity between 2:45 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on June 25. Those residents can upload the video to Longmont Police Services at https://LongmontPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/225219

According to its website, "Life Choices is a Christ-centered ministry providing education, support, healing, and limited medical services for sexual life choices."

The FBI tweeted about the reward on Tuesday. Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers, in conjunction with Longmont Police Services, is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the suspect(s) arrest and filing of criminal charges. An additional cash reward is being made available through the FBI and private donations of up to $8,000, for a total of up to $10,000. All tips must be reported through Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers to qualify for reward monies.