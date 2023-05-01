Reward increased to $22,000 in deadly hit & run crash that killed cyclist

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward in the case of a deadly hit-and-run crash from last summer. Tipsters could earn up to $22,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

CBS

The crash happened on Aug. 10, 2022 about 7 a.m. at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Syracuse Street.

A driver in a medium blue Ford Explorer SUV was involved in the crash with the cyclist and left the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver-side mirror.

The cyclist was killed.

The Ford was last seen traveling westbound on 13th Ave.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.