Denver police search for Ford SUV after cyclist injured in hit-and-run near Syracuse Street

A bicyclist was was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash with a vehicle near Syracuse Street on Wednesday morning, Denver Police Department tweeted

According to DPD, police responded to the crash in the area of E 13th Ave and Syracuse.

A driver in a medium blue Ford Explorer SUV was involved in the crash with the cyclist and left the scene. Police say the suspect vehicle could have damage on the driver-side mirror. 

The Ford was last seen traveling westbound on 13th.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 9:49 AM

