Coloradans, sports teams encouraged to claim over $2 billion in lost money, property

More than 15 million Coloradans, businesses, and even some of the state's most beloved sports teams have lost money waiting to be claimed.

The Colorado Department of the Treasury said there are almost $2 billion in assets, from old refund checks to forgotten gift cards and items in safe deposit boxes, waiting to be claimed. They said even the Colorado Rockies, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Broncos and Denver Nuggets are among property owners with lost funds.

"Unclaimed property belongs to people and organizations across Colorado—including some of our most beloved sports teams," said Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young. "We want to get these funds back to where they belong, whether that's helping Colorado families, businesses, or even a professional franchise. Make a play to recover your lost funds. You may score big!"

Coloradans are encouraged to check the Great Colorado Payback website to see if any unclaimed property is waiting for them.

"Every year, new funds are reported to our office, and we work to make sure they get back to the right people and organizations," said Bianca Gardelli, Director of Colorado's Unclaimed Property Division. "If these dollars can make a difference for big teams, imagine how much they can help schools, local businesses, or families across Colorado."