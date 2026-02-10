Residents push back as Colorado's Douglas County limits public comment, passes deputy litigation resolution

The Board of Douglas County Commissioners business meeting became heated Tuesday, with anger over the recent removal of general public comment and a resolution committing tax dollars to sheriff's deputies' legal costs.

"First they silenced us on social media, all their posts, no comments were allowed, and then they silenced us in the meetings," said Douglas County resident Jodi Messenich.

After Douglas County commissioners removed general public comment from their meetings, neighbors are finding other ways to make their voices heard.

"My sign says public trust requires public voice, and the reason why I wrote it is because a few weeks ago, (Commissioner) George Teal specifically said that listening to the public was like listening to a comedy show, which is why I'm semi dressed up as a clown," said county resident Bridget McEowen, she stood outside the meeting in a clown costume with a sign.

"We've responded to literally years of comments from Douglas County residents that felt like it was becoming a sideshow to the actual business of the county. And some of it was embarrassing," said Teal. "It made residents feel like our general time of public comment was being hijacked, hijacked for special interests, hijacked for narrow interests, for the purposes of creating a political circus."

Teal couldn't respond to a question about comments being turned off on Douglas County government social media.

"I'm not following social media. I know that we do make posts there. I really don't know the answer to that question," said Teal.

"George Teal doesn't like anybody to speak that disagrees with his gavel, if you will," said Messenich. "Everybody's a little discouraged, because they've removed commentary and saying that we're disruptive. No one's ever been disruptive."

"The First Amendment lets us know that we do have that voice, so we should be able to use that voice," said McEowen. "It's not acceptable that they don't care about their constituents. We pay their salary."

"You cannot serve if you silence your people. You cannot serve if you insert yourself as a distraction for your people. So this is a call out to the leadership, specifically under the chair of George Teal, that you are not serving your community," said MiDian Shofner, CEO of Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership.

Shofner held a press conference ahead of the meeting and, along with other activists and the family members of Jalin Seabron, spoke out against a resolution committing county support to Douglas County Sheriff's deputies who have been sued for their actions while working.

Seabron was killed by a deputy responding to a shooting inside The Main Event entertainment venue in Highlands Ranch last year. Seabron was armed at the time and that deputy was cleared of any wrongdoing about two months after the shooting. Just last week, the family of Seabron filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

"The community rejects the use of public authority or resources in ways that diminish accountability, suppress voice and perpetuate systemic harm," said Shofner while reading a community resolution at the press conference.

Under the county's resolution, the county would provide legal defense and pay for a deputy's judgments, settlements or damages, as permitted by law.

"I will very much advocate with my colleagues that, yeah, we will cover the liability for any of our sworn personnel in law enforcement as long as they were competently executing their duties," said Teal.

"It is as unwise to support blanket officer immunity as it is unjust to the victim," said a constituent during public comment on the resolution.

The public may still comment on agenda items, leading to some tense moments when Teal closed public comment on the resolution before everyone had spoken.

"Public comment has been closed," said Teal.

Chants of "let Bob speak" erupted in the audience, in reference to state Rep. Bob Marshall.

"Strong leaders let people speak. Weak leaders silence their community," Shofner said. "Let's go! Are you strong or are you weak?"

Public comment on the item was reopened. About six individuals spoke against the resolution, one asked a question, and none spoke in favor.

Ultimately, the resolution passed, prompting vocal boos in the audience.

Teal says community members can reach him at gteal@douglas.co.us or 303-819-5936.

"A lot of folks have called me, they've called me, they've texted. The nice part about a lot of those comments is right now I have in my phone text messages from people when I explain, listen, we will still have public comment on any item before we vote. Actually, that's what a lot of people here in Douglas County, at least the ones who have reached out to me, have communicated to me," said Teal.