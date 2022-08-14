Watch CBS News
Local News

Residents on eastern side of Cameron Peak burn scar given flash flood warning

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning just after noon Sunday for residents in the canyons near the Cameron Peak burn scar. 

Heavy rain has caused damage to roads and homes in these areas in the recent past. In fact, a woman and her daughter perished last month when dark, ash-filled water raged through their family's property. 

The same storm damaged several stretches of Larimer County Road 44H which has been closed to anyone other than residents since. 

larimer-county-flooding-5-cr44h-from-larimer-cnty-oem.png
A damaged section of Larimer County Road 44H on July 17, 2022, observed overhead from Copter4. The road remains closed. credit: Larimer County Office of Emergency Management

Sunday's warning lasts until 2:45 p.m.

The NWS asked residents in the Big Thompson and Buckhorn canyons to immediately seek higher ground. 

dale-flooding-feed-frame-7802.png
Floodwaters darkened with the soot and ash from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar are seen on July 15 at the intersection of Buckhorn Road and Stove Prairie Road about eight miles west of Fort Collins.  (credit: CBS)

First published on August 14, 2022 / 12:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.