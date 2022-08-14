Residents on eastern side of Cameron Peak burn scar given flash flood warning

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning just after noon Sunday for residents in the canyons near the Cameron Peak burn scar.

Heavy rain has caused damage to roads and homes in these areas in the recent past. In fact, a woman and her daughter perished last month when dark, ash-filled water raged through their family's property.

If you're in the area of Miller Fork, The Retreat, Lookout Mountain, Crystal Mountain in the Cameron Peak burn scar, move to higher ground now! Heavy rain is impacting the area, and flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. #COwx pic.twitter.com/Kp1F9C9a9y — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 14, 2022

The same storm damaged several stretches of Larimer County Road 44H which has been closed to anyone other than residents since.

A damaged section of Larimer County Road 44H on July 17, 2022, observed overhead from Copter4. The road remains closed. credit: Larimer County Office of Emergency Management

Sunday's warning lasts until 2:45 p.m.

The NWS asked residents in the Big Thompson and Buckhorn canyons to immediately seek higher ground.