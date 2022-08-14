Residents on eastern side of Cameron Peak burn scar given flash flood warning
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning just after noon Sunday for residents in the canyons near the Cameron Peak burn scar.
Heavy rain has caused damage to roads and homes in these areas in the recent past. In fact, a woman and her daughter perished last month when dark, ash-filled water raged through their family's property.
The same storm damaged several stretches of Larimer County Road 44H which has been closed to anyone other than residents since.
Sunday's warning lasts until 2:45 p.m.
The NWS asked residents in the Big Thompson and Buckhorn canyons to immediately seek higher ground.
