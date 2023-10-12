Resident speaks out about living conditions at city shelter in northeast Denver after stabbing incident

Residents at the northeast Denver Family City Shelter operating at the Comfort Inn & Suites have expressed concerns about safety and ongoing incidents between residents of the shelter. The recent stabbing incident on Tuesday night has prompted them to voice their concerns.

Several residents, including Mariah, who identifies as one of the victim's girlfriends revealed that such incidents are not uncommon.

"You can't walk the hallways feeling safe, you have to bring someone with you, there's just scary people here," said Mariah.

These incidents and irregularities have caused the residents at the shelter to create an Instagram page highlighting conditions at the shelter.

CBS

A stabbing Tuesday night involving a man and two teenage boys became the catalyst for residents like Dominque Hill, to speak out about the constant violence, citing frustration. Including a lack of security and essential services.

"Somebody is always getting into it, we're getting frustrated," said Hill.

Hill continues to address the challenges faced by residents at the shelter.

"I think it all comes because we don't have the resources that we need here, no food, no mental health services, nobody to talk to, I mean it is a lot that happens," said Hill.

The city's Department of Housing Stability (HOST) says the Comfort Inn monitors the facility through staff and security cameras. The Salvation Army provides meals, case management, and supportive services during business hours, but not security. However, residents like Hill argue that the support from case managers falls short.

"Half of them don't even come in or they come in and leave early, while we are here dealing with the mess," said Hill.

A spokesperson for the city added that there have been no incident reports from the Denver Police Department in the last month. Still, residents disagree and are advocating for increased security measures to support them and curb the violence within the shelter.

Hill has been at the shelter for about six months and says she's been able to get help to get on the right path, but living conditions at the shelter have made it unsafe, and a scary situation for her and her children.

At least 138 families are currently living at this shelter.

The city adds they're working with the Salvation Army to assess additional security needs at this site.

HOST leases the Comfort Inn for $5,840,700 with the lease for family shelter through Jan. 31, 2024, with four (4) renewal options to extend an additional one year each time.

CBS

The city has been utilizing rooms at the Comfort Inn as a family shelter since Feb. 1.

Denver officials issued a statement on the incident at the shelter and the steps being taking to resolve the matter saying:

The Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) is deeply saddened and stands ready to support our partners at The Comfort Inn, The Salvation Army and guests after the tragic stabbing last night of three guests at 4600 Quebec St.

HOST contracts with the Comfort Inn to lease rooms at this location for family shelter, and with The Salvation Army to provide meals, case management and supportive services during business hours. The Comfort Inn operates the facility with 24/7 staffing, security cameras and monitoring.

The Denver Police Department has indicated that, based on preliminary information, this was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement between two families. Two teenage males and an adult male were transported to the hospital with injuries (one in critical condition) and all three victims are expected to survive their injuries. The police believe they have accounted for all the involved parties and are continuing to investigate the circumstances, but no formal arrests have been made. DPD reports there have been no other incident reports at this location in the past month. HOST is working closely with The Salvation Army to assess any additional security needs at this site. The Salvation Army routinely follows up on any guest safety concerns.