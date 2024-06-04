Waiting for a reservation to Casa Bonita? Changes could be coming.

Changes could be coming to Casa Bonita reservation system

Exciting news for Casa Bonita fans, curious diners and Mexican cuisine enthusiasts: Reservations to the public could open this summer.

The potential changes were first reported by the Denver Post and confirmed by CBS News Colorado, and come nearly a year since its grand reopening.

The current invite-only reservation system has left thousands of people in Colorado and beyond wondering about the Lakewood landmark and trying to get a seat for dinner.

"I signed up long before they opened," Ken Hudson said.

Ken Hudson and his wife Kathy were walking into Casa Bonita for a reservation they were invited to make in April.

Casa Bonita, the Lakewood restaurant on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Photo by Hyoung Chang / The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Hubbard family was another group on their way into the restaurant on Tuesday, they were looking forward to seeing the new renovations and testing out the new menu.

"Hopefully the food is much better," Jason Hubbard's daughter said.

But everyone agrees it was worth the wait for one reason.

"This is history," Kathy Hudson said.

"Yeah it's history we were here before at the old place," Ken Hudson added.

"I went here and the rest of my family and my wife since we were kids and so we are happy that there's new ownership and that they revived it," Jason Hubbard said.

For that same reason, visitors say it's time to do away with that invite-only reservation system.

"I think it's a good idea, I would love to bring my grandchildren, but I didn't want to wait this long to bring them," Sally Lucero said.

It's an idea South Park creators and the new owners of Casa Bonita, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, are considering.

Media representatives confirm to CBS News Colorado there's potential to see those changes by the end of summer.

"It was good marketing in the beginning, but new people need to experience it," Hubbard said.

The discussion around changes to the reservation process comes as a film documenting the massive renovation project is set to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival this week.