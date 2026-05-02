Rescue underway after hiker falls in Colorado back country near Mount Glennon

A rescue effort is underway after a hiker fell in the area near Mount Glennon, Colorado, on Saturday.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the hiker called 911 for help after falling somewhere in the Morrison area, but was unable to provide rescuers with his location. After an extensive search, rescuers found the hiker.

The man is currently being carried out by the rescue crew. WMF says an AirLife helicopter is on the way to transport the man, but they have not released the extent of his injuries.

Mount Glennon is located in Jefferson County, and its summit reaches 6,463 ft. Jefferson County says access to the area is limited, and it has extremely steep slopes and rocky cliffs.

Hiking enthusiast groups like Go Hike Colorado and the Colorado Mountain Club say the terrain is difficult, but it is a good place to practice class 3 scrambling.