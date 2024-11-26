Watch CBS News
2 people rescued from trench in Colorado construction site; 1 taken to hospital

By Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

2 people rescued from trench in Colorado construction site; 1 taken to hospital
Firefighters and rescue crews helped two people stuck in a trench at a construction site in Colorado's Arapahoe County Tuesday morning.

Few details were immediately available, but South Metro Fire Rescue says two people were stuck in a 75-foot long trench at a construction site on the Cherry Creek Trail, near Parker Road and Broncos Parkway. One of those people had minor injuries.

That trench also measures 10 feet wide by 5 feet deep, according to SMFR.

trench1-rescue-from-south-metro.jpg
Police officers and firefighters were seen at a construction site in Arapahoe County after two people got stuck in a trench on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews were working to shore the sides of the trench and photos showed over a dozen police officers and firefighters involved in the efforts and a ladder down in that trench.

The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., SMFR had three members of its technical rescue team down in the trench helping the two people who fell in.

copter-frame-38361.png
CBS

At 8:45, SMFR said both people were rescued from the trench and one was taken to the hospital.

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

