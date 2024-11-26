2 people rescued from trench in Colorado construction site; 1 taken to hospital
Firefighters and rescue crews helped two people stuck in a trench at a construction site in Colorado's Arapahoe County Tuesday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but South Metro Fire Rescue says two people were stuck in a 75-foot long trench at a construction site on the Cherry Creek Trail, near Parker Road and Broncos Parkway. One of those people had minor injuries.
That trench also measures 10 feet wide by 5 feet deep, according to SMFR.
Crews were working to shore the sides of the trench and photos showed over a dozen police officers and firefighters involved in the efforts and a ladder down in that trench.
The incident was first reported around 7:30 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., SMFR had three members of its technical rescue team down in the trench helping the two people who fell in.
At 8:45, SMFR said both people were rescued from the trench and one was taken to the hospital.